Cristiano, 14 years old from Friuli to the Pokémon World Championship in Japan

August 19, 2023

14-year-old Cristiano Rossi from Friuli participated in the Pokémon Go World Cup! in Japan.

Friuli 14 years old Cristiano Rossi ranked 24th in the Pokémon Go World Championship! held in Yokohama, Japan. A competition in which players from all over the world challenged each other for three days of intense fighting. From Italy, only two participants managed to qualify: in addition to Rossi also a young man from Turin.

christian, what He is 14 years old and is studying IT at Bearzi University in Udine, was the protagonist of this company. He is the son of Micaela Sette, former mayor of Latisana and current president of the association of Udine public accountants.

It has only been since the beginning of June 2023 that Cristiano began to participate in competitions, demonstrating continuous progress that has allowed him to compete globally. In June he participated in a tournament in Turin, in which he distinguished himself by obtaining a place in the top 8. Subsequently, he participated in other events in Mestre and Padua. And in the middle of July he flew to Yokohama to meet the global challenge.

Participating in these next-generation video games requires not only a good knowledge of English to communicate with other players, but also a remarkable ability in mathematics. In fact, they are often used calculations based on complex formulas to make strategic decisions in the game. Cristiano prepared for the world championship by creating a notebook of formulas and numbers, which he took with him to Yokohama Pacific Conference Centerwhere the challenges were held.

A decidedly positive experience.Although, despite reaching the semi-final qualifiers by winning four games out of seven, they lost the fifth at the last moment, leaving them slightly disappointed. But Cristiano is determined to redeem yourself at the next opportunity.

