Cristiano and Maguire have a ‘power struggle’ in the Manchester United dressing room

The English newspaper, Mirror, publishes details of what is currently going on in the Red Devils locker room

Manchester United, with its star-studded squad and big names, seems to be experiencing a power struggle inside the locker room.

According to information from the English newspaper Mirror, defender and captain Harry Maguire is not at all happy with manager Ralf Rangnick, who has reportedly asked Cristiano Ronaldo to influence the youngest in the group more directly.

According to the report, Maguire would be uncomfortable with the stance as, for the defender, it shows a clear loss of command and strength with the rest of the squad.

The idea of rangnick the thing is Ronaldowith his disciplinary and labor influence, be an inspiration for the most talented on campus, including young people Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

Maguire’s fears are that such an attitude by Rangnick is an omen that the captain’s band will go to Cristiano, something that, according to the Mirrorcould cause a number of possible internal complications.

The publication also shows that, initially, Ronaldo was one of the main figures who showed his support for Maguire will hold the position of captain. But, for now, after a series of frustrating results, the situation is no longer the same, and the Portuguese, with the approval of the coach, has had a more direct influence on the squad.

removed from the FA Cup for the modest Middlesbrough and in fourth place in the Premier League, Manchester UnitedI live in the UEFA champions leaguewill debut in the round of 16 on February 23 against Atletico Madrid, in Spain. Before, they face Leeds United on Sunday.