Cristiano and other celebrities who have insured their bodies to policies

Fame does not stop being complex for several personalities, who not only give themselves the tastes they want and invest in expensive luxuries, but they also insure some parts of their bodies to millionaire policies.

Athletes, actors and singers They surprise by revealing what they pay to insure characteristic body parts that are highlighted and recognized worldwide.

Here we tell you about seven celebrities who pay policies:

The soccer player insured his legs for 144 million dollars, the protagonists throughout his sports career.

The actress, considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, takes care of her lips through a policy, one of the physical qualities that have most attracted the attention of the public. They are said to be insured for $30 million.

The artist insured her legs for a million dollars, as she is clear that this part of her body has been the most admired by her fans, in addition to being vital for her great shows.

The Spanish athlete insured his hands for 7.5 million euros in 2007 when he was a Real Madrid goalkeeper.

The actress paid a millionaire policy for her smile, valued at more than 30 million dollars. This covers any imperfection that occurs in her teeth up to a possible lip cancer.

The woman insured her buttocks with a policy that exceeds 10 million dollars, so not only is her rear part admired, indeed, she has taken care that they also have a high cost.

At 74 years old, the queen of the country decided to pay a policy more than 30 years ago for her breasts for 500 thousand dollars, an extravagant figure at the time. Media assure that she paid about 3.8 million dollars.

