Cristiano could return to Real Madrid; the reasons that would return it

In a summer in which the two names that sound the most for the real Madrid They are Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. How would you like the return of Cristiano Ronaldo? That possibility is raised this Sunday in the British press, specifically by the media DailyMirrorwhich boasts “exclusive information” about the possible future of the Portuguese.

Assuming that will not continue at Manchester United Given the practically null options of accessing the next UEFA Champions League, coupled with some differences that refer to the directors and that controversial attitude towards a child in the stands, the English tabloid exposes the clues of the future of CR7.

Will Cristiano return to Real Madrid?

Despite being 37 years old, Cristiano continues to be a goalscoring machine because in the poorest version of Manchester United in recent times, it was enough for the Portuguese -until now- to score 17 goals in the Premier League (third behind Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son) and 23 adding all the competitions.

The DailyMirror talk about “a clear interest of both parties” for rediscovering his paths after the nine years (2009-2018) in which the Madeira-born man wore the white shirt, during which time he became the top scorer in the history of Madrid with four Champions League to his credit.

Another point to consider is that the Red Devils’ next coach, Erik ten Hag, would arrive with a total renewal plan in the squad. If we add to that that the club will not play the next Champions League, everything would seem set so that CR7 leaves Manchester this summer just a year after his arrival from Juventus, the club he left for in 2018 after forging his legend in Spain.

The ‘cons’ of the signing of CR7

Obviously if it were just wishes and good will, the return of Cristiano to Real Madrid would be given immediately, but the truth is that there are several issues to consider. The spectacular present Karim Benzema It would prevent the French from assuming a secondary role as in all those years in which he shared with the Portuguese, of whom it is well known always wants to be the protagonist of everything. In addition to the fact that the Cat is one of the main bidders for the arrival of Kylian Mbappéwhich is the greatest wish of the madridistas.

To the name of Mbappé we must add another implacable striker like Erling Halandwho is said to be deciding between the Merengues or Manchester City as his next destination, so choosing the Spanish would leave Cristiano “without a place”, considering that he is also the rising Vinicius Jr.