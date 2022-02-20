“Cristiano dragged me to the cafe…”

Diogo Dalot is one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates at Manchester United with whom he shares the most time in Madeira. Both, Portuguese, have many things in common. The young defender told what they do before games. If Argentines and Uruguayans drink mate, they drink coffee. Despite not being superstitious, the relationship with his compatriot has changed Dalot…

“All players have their superstitions, but I don’t really have many. Now, and it’s a funny story, before games, when we’re still in the hotel, I always have coffee with Cristiano. He dragged me to the cafe, because I wasn’t even a big fan before. But now I’ve started doing it just to talk a little. We spent a lot of time in the hotel and then we would go out of the rooms to talk,” Dalot explained, in an interview on United’s official website.

“I listen to my music, I prepare myself with massages and stretches, the usual exercises, and then I’m ready for the game.” added the former Porto player. From what it seems, the Portuguese is one of the sticks on which Cristiano leans after his arrival at Old Trafford again this season.

“Before the matches, when we are still in the hotel, I always have a coffee with Cristiano”

Dalot

Dalot, for his part, signed for the red devils in 2018 but last season he was on loan at Milan. This season he started as a substitute but has been gaining the role of starter. He already has 15 Premier League appearances. He is raising his voice in the team, with the help of Cristiano and the coffee…