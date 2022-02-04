Cristiano Malgioglio on Leonardo Di Caprio “That time in the hotel…” – Baritalia News

Christian Malgioglio is a well-known Italian lyricist who in recent years has been at the center of gossip and guest in many television broadcasts. He took part as a competitor and also as a commentator at the Big brother vip in recent years and lately we have seen him instead as a judge on the program Such and what show and Such and what of Carlo Conti. His fame is certainly international and there are many characters of a certain caliber who have had the opportunity to work with him. Just in the past few hours Cristiano has been at the center of a gossip because of an anecdote told by a famous Italian singer. We are talking about Orietta Bertiguest to What’s the weather like together in Malgioglio. But what did the singer reveal?

Che tempo che fa, guests in the studio by Fazio Fazio Cristiano Malgioglio and Orietta Berti

During the episode of What’s the weather likeaired yesterday evening Sunday 30 January 2022Cristiano Malgioglio and Orietta Berti They were guests of Fabio Fazio. At some point the singer would have revealed an anecdote about Malgioglio and an American celebrity. We are talking about Leonardo Di Caprio.

Orietta Berti’s anecdote about Malgioglio and Leonardo Di Caprio

“Tell him what you did to Leonardo DiCaprio, tell him! We were at the Four Season in Los Angeles for breakfast, we had gone for coffee. You know in those big glasses? Leonardo was there too. Cristiano as soon as he sees a handsome one he no longer understands anything, he started shaking all over and threw all the coffee on DiCaprio! He even kindly said ‘I’m sorry! “, That is, he also apologized!”. At that point, Christian Malgioglio smiling he would have said “I burned it“.

The Sicilian lyricist, friend of many international stars

In short, a very nice and funny curtain that he saw protagonists Cristiano Malgioglio and Orietta Bertthe. As we have already had the opportunity to anticipateCristiano Malgioglio knows many international stars and on several occasions has already told some anecdotes relating to encounters and situations with stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and this time it was the turn by Leonardo Di Caprio.