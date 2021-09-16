Cristiano Malgioglio “Straight for Cameron Diaz” / “Surprised? I have always loved her I swear!”

The crazy summer of Christian Malgioglio also passes from his desire to become straight but not for a clear change in his sex life but for what he defines a real goddess, the sweet Cameron Diaz. In recent days, she has been talked about because of her declarations on the peace found far from the cinema and her little desire to return to work between sets and promotions and this could also give her some free time that Cristiano Malgioglio would know well how to fill. The Malgy loves madly Cameron Diaz. And it is a real novelty that he himself announces on social networks with a post. But the real secret is another and he thought about it to reveal it Francesco Fredella during The family down to the north on RTL102.5 to the two speaker friends Camilla Ghini and Armando Piccolillo.

Cristiano Malgioglio / Proposal for Amadeus at I Soliti Ignoti: “I want Sanremo!”

CRISTIANO MALGIOGLIO CRAZY OF CAMERON DIAZ: “FOR HER I WOULD BECOME SINGLE”

The lyricist and columnist, in fact, was on the phone just before the live broadcast with Fredella, who tells about this blast that he reports during the broadcast: “Malgioglio would become straight for Cameron Diaz, he just confessed to me ”. Then Cristiano, on holiday in Puglia, says he wants to do some shopping by taking advantage of the sales. “There’s 90% discount and I have to look good for Cameron.” In short, his passion remains the former model and successful actress. But will it really be like this or is it just the fashion of the moment? Those who know him well also know that Malgioglio loves women, as beings, but that he would never succumb to their charm, at least not sexually speaking. In the past, however, when he had to come up with the name of his erotic dream he mentioned the name of Ursula Andress, times have changed? He on social media writes: “L” I have always loved because besides being good she has an uncontrollable sympathy. I think I could have become straight for her …… .. Are you surprised? …… for so little… .. Cristiano Malgioglio has always loved Cameron Diaz. I swear”.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO:

Malgioglio “Such and what? Threatened by Pretelli’s fans” / “Turkish boyfriend? Over!” Cristiano Malgioglio / “Tutti me miran” a hymn to freedom (Rtl 102.5 Power Hits)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED