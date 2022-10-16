“Cristiano? Now that I am no longer at Barça, I can talk”

Dani Alves gave an interview to Efrían Velarde, better known as El Chispa. The Brazilian opened up about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and surprised with his words.

“In particular, I like Cristiano a lot. Now that we’re not in the Barça vs Real duel anymore, because it always feels like we can’t talk, now that I’m not there anymore, I can talk. Cristiano is an example for all of us, who don’t have so much quality. He shows us that with hard work you can also compete with the best. He is an example of that. I respect him a lot, even when I was playing against him. I had the opportunity to tell him,” admitted Dani Alves.

The Brazilian continues and tells an anecdote about CR7: “There came a time when I tried to greet him and he didn’t want to greet me, which once caused controversy. of a Ballon d’Or, we got a little hung up, he didn’t greet me, but because of what was happening outside”.

“I identify more with Cristiano than Messi”

Dani Alves then admits to having always placed the Portuguese on a pedestal, even to the point of making him his reference: “How not to respect a man who has obtained everything by working hard, by putting all his heart and all his soul into it? identify with him. Everything I’ve done in my life has been based on that.”

Alves facing Cristiano in a Clasico in January 2012 – Getty

The former Barça full-back does not stop there, and adds: “If you had to make a comparison, as a player, I am closer to Cristiano than to Leo (Messi). I say that I identify more to Cristiano because of work. That’s what I’ve done all my life: work to be able to succeed, to get where I’ve gotten to. It wasn’t out of sheer talent”.

“It was a percentage of talent, but the biggest thing was work. And that’s what Cristiano does. He’s got talent, yes, he’s got talent. But his work is what got him. allowed to compete with Messi and anyone else. How can you not respect it? But, of course, in Barca and Real Madrid, there is this sensitivity”, concludes Dani Alves.