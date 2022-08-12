Cristiano or Messi? Let’s enjoy it without having to choose

The exploits they offered us, mainly under the tunics of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​marked all lovers of the round ball.

I was also about to list their incredible awards, but I quickly realized that there would not be enough space to write my column.

More than statistics and figures, it is above all emotions and memories that these two champions have offered to fans around the world.

However, this love has often, by reflex or through the media game, led us to have to choose between the genius of Lionel Messi, guided by a grace and agility straight from the sky, and a Cristiano Ronaldo, a phenomenon often reduced to the status of an efficient worker, who ends up scoring more than he plays.

Are we necessarily obliged to oppose these players?

Can we like one player without necessarily hating the other?

This reflection came to me after the magnificent acrobatic return scored by the Argentinian with Paris Saint-Germain last Saturday.

In the minutes after the final whistle, media and fans around the world couldn’t help but delve into the archives, in order to bring out a similar goal scored by the Portuguese in the 2018 edition of the Champions League, in the jersey of Real Madrid against Juventus.

Two masterpieces scored on hostile ground and which, rare thing, provoked the applause and the wonder of the supporters of the opposing team.

These spectacular gestures, which should quite simply arouse admiration, paradoxically lead us to have to choose – always choose – to debate on the most beautiful gesture, which is the best player in the world, even if it means forcing comparisons.

Another spectacular return kick from Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 during a match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo: Getty Images/Alex Caparros

Katia Aveiro, sister of Ronaldo, got caught up in the game by sharing a comment made by supporters of her brother on social networks.

” One is a gun and the other is a bicycle. One is in the French Championship against Clermont and the other is in the Champions League quarter-finals against Juventus. »

These comments had the effect of a mirror for me and reminded me that I was one of those who almost always compared these two prodigies during match analyzes or even during debates between friends.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in my opinion The best player in the world given his aura and the leader of men he was in the club and in the selection.

All the arguments, even the most eccentric, were valid to highlight the superiority of CR7, against the ayatollahs of Messi, determined to defend the little Argentinian genius.

I am thinking for example of my ex-captain Patrice Bernier, an unconditional lover of FC Barcelona and the Argentine player.

Patrice Bernier Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

He was my roommate during all our trips during my career at the Montreal Impact.

I let you imagine the hilarious scenes offered by these long debates in hotel lobbies in the United States.

With hindsight, this vision of soccer may have made me miss strong emotions, half living the exploits of Lionel Messi, mainly when he played for FC Barcelona. But that time is over!

The World Cup is fast approaching and could be the last world tour for these two extraterrestrials.

Like what Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer gave us in tennis, these two soccer icons deserve our hats off to them by enjoying every dribble, every pass, every goal they still have to offer. .