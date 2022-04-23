Cristiano responds to Anfield: “I will never forget it”

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thank you Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote. in gratitude to the Liverpool fans, who last Tuesday organized an impromptu tribute to the family of the Portuguese player, who had just lost one of his two newborn children.

In the seventh minute of the match against Manchester United, the Reds fans present at Anfield rose in unison to applaud Cristiano and his family. A magical minute that ended with the entire stadium chanting the mythical “You’ll never walk alone”. “You will never walk alone” they sang to the Portuguese player, who was not summoned for the game but a few hours later thanked him for the gesture through his social networks.

The result went into the background

The moment overshadowed the rest of the match, in which United went down 4-0. Luis Díaz, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah – this one twice – gave Liverpool the victory, far superior to the Mancunians throughout the match, in which, for once, the result was in the background after the gesture of the network hobby. “You’ll never walk alone, Cristiano”.