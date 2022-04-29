Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 days after the death of his baby, he sends a strong message to his supporters

It is a period that will leave an indelible mark on the life of Cristiano Ronaldo, but knowing his champion mentality, he should be able to come out of it even stronger. On April 18, the 37-year-old footballer announced the death of his son during the birth of his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The couple had been expecting twins for several months and unfortunately there was a problem during the delivery. Fortunately, the little girl is safe and she was able to return home with her parents and her 4 siblings.

Proof of the aura and respect he imposes, Cristiano Ronaldo was entitled to a moving tribute from supporters of rival club Liverpool last week after the announcement of the tragedy. Returning to competition last weekend, the Portuguese did not take long to recover from his emotions and he was also on the pitch yesterday for the clash against Chelsea. At home, his club Manchester United, where he plays alongside Paul Pogba and Raphaël Varane, could not do better than a draw against N’Golo Kanté’s team.

As always, our fans have been amazing in their effort to support the team.

A disappointing result, but Cristiano Ronaldo was once again decisive in this match, scoring the only goal for his team to equalise. Despite this far from ideal result, the father of five children wanted to send a nice message of thanks to his supporters on social networks after the match. “Thank you for your support of Old Trafford (Manchester United stadium) this evening. As always, our fans have been amazing in their effort to support the team.”writes the footballer.