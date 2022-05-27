Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is voted best player of the month for April and is closing in on a new record (video)

The season is over for Manchester United. The Red Devils only have one game left (Sunday May 22 against Crystal Palace) before going on vacation for good.

Having two weeks between their last two games, the Mancunian players have already been able to enjoy a few days off. A short vacation that Cristiano Ronaldo spent with his family and his partner Georgina, as he shows on Instagram.

Before returning to the English lawns for the last time for this 2021/22 season, Cristiano Ronaldo received a new reward by being elected ‘player of the month for April’ in the Premier League.

Despite the very complicated end of the season for his team, Ronaldo will have managed to pull out of the game by scoring five goals in four games, including three in the 3-2 victory against Norwich.

The Portuguese’s 4th goal came in the 3-1 loss to Arsenal. This goal, CR7’s 100th in the Premier League, makes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner the fourth player in Manchester United history to become a “centenarian” after Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

The 5th and final goal of the month fell against Chelsea (final score 1-1) in the last game the Red Devils played in April.

It is the second time CR7 have won the accolade since returning to English football this summer, as they were also voted winners in September.

In total, Ronaldo has now won six Premier League ‘Player of the Month’ awards, putting him level with Steven Gerrard and behind only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane on the all-time list.

The Portuguese star previously received the award in November and December 2006 and also received the trophy for his performances in January and March of the 2007/08 campaign.