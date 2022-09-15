Cristiano Ronaldo 4th, Eto’o 7th, the best players in the history of the national team

Being important in the club is good, but also being important in the national team is much better. Indeed, being successful and above all winning major titles for your country definitely makes great players into legend. For this Thursday’s AfricaSports Rankings section, we will rank the best players in national team history.

On this ranking, the players who marked the World Cup, the biggest competition of countries in the world, are in the spotlight. Pelé, the only footballer in history to have won the World Cup 3 times, is the undisputed leader of this ranking. He is followed by Diego Maradona, outstanding in the victory in 82 and also in 86, when his country lost in the final. Ronaldo, 2 times winner, is 3rd.

Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of Euro 2016 and top scorer in history in selection, is 4th, ahead of Zinedine Zidane, winner of the World Cup and even double scorer in the final during the 98 edition. Lionel Messi, top scorer in history of Argentina and South American players, also winner of the Copa America in 2021, is 6. Samuel Eto’o follows him, he who won 2 African Cups of Nations as well as a gold medal at the OJ. Garrincha and Guiseppe Meazza, twice winner of the World Cup, are 8th and 9th, while Ferenc Puskas, author of 84 goals in 85 matches with Hungary, winner of the 52 Olympic Games and finalist of the 54 World Cup, closes the classification.

10 Ferenc Puskas

9 Guiseppe Meazza

8 Garrincha

7 Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

6 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

5 Zinedine Zidane

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3 Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)

2 Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1 Pele (Brazil)

