Cristiano Ronaldo. A golden early retirement in the Middle East for CR7?

The Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera never ends. The Portuguese star, who would no longer have the ambition to continue his adventure on the side of Manchester United, agitates this summer transfer window from all sides, to the Middle East. According to information from TVI and CNN Portuguesa, two Portuguese media, confirmed by AS﻿, the five-time Golden Ball was approached by a team from Saudi Arabia.

An XXL financial package

The latter, whose name has not been mentioned, is ready to take out the checkbook to afford the services of “CR7”, since the offer amounts to a total of 300 million euros: 30 for Manchester United, the Portuguese would receive 250 million euros over two years, and the remaining 20 million would be affected by intermediaries.

Cristiano Ronaldo eager to continue in Europe

Even if the sums mentioned are substantial, the winner of Euro 2016 would like to continue his adventure in Europe. With the 2022 World Cup approaching, moving to an exotic country might not be ideal for the world football superstar.

