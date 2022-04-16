Cristiano Ronaldo, a hat-trick for a new record!

This Saturday, when receiving the red lantern of the Norwich City championship, Manchester United regained a taste for victory (3-2). A success obtained in the snatch and which bears the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 50th hat-trick of his career

The star of the team did the job at the forefront by scoring a hat-trick. His second of the year after the one against Tottenham and also the 50th of his career.

At the 7and and at the 32and minutes, he found his way to the opposing nets and thus showed the way to success for his team. MU were then caught up in their mistakes by letting themselves be joined in the score by the modest Canaries, but Ronaldo took things in hand fifteen minutes from time by signing the winning goal with a magnificent free kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo does much better than Messi

With his two achievements of the day, CR7 is now at 21 successful pawns this season, in all competitions. And this is the 16and year in a row that he has achieved this performance. Never seen. The record of his old rival, Lionel Messi, is only 13 consecutive seasons with 20 goals. And there will definitely be no 14and for the Pulga since he only found the fault 8 times with PSG in 2021/2022.

Figures that say a lot about its regularity and which comes to twist the neck to the hypothesis that it is on the decline. Even displaying a less impressive level than that to which he had accustomed us, he managed to reach this brilliant total.

The previous number 7 of the Red Devils to have planted 20 goals per season is none other than Ronaldo himself. It was during the 2008/2009 season.

Finally, note that with his performance of the day, Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in the Premier League. He is not very far from becoming a centenarian. In this very closed club, there are only two Mancunians, in this case Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes.