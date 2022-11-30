Cristiano Ronaldo about to sign with Al Nassr?

In the middle of the World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to animate the transfer window section when he has been free of any contract since last week and his departure from Manchester United, with whom he has hardly played since the arrival of ‘Erik ten Hag last summer.

This Wednesday, Marca drops a bombshell by announcing that CR7 is very close to sealing an agreement with the Saudi club Al Nassr trained by a certain Rudi Garcia and where Alvaro Gonzalez and Luiz Gustavo, the two former OM players play. , or Brazilian midfielder Talisca and Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

200 M€ per year for Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

According to Marca, the imminent agreement between the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the Saudi club is for a two-and-a-half-year contract, ie until June 2025, and should bring Cristiano Ronaldo 200 million euros per season (between salary and advertising contracts), the biggest contract in history for a football player.

Caution, however, since this information has not yet been confirmed by other sources close to the Portuguese player for the moment. On Tuesday, Bayern Munich made it public that they were not interested in signing the 37-year-old Portuguese star.