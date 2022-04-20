Cristiano Ronaldo, accomplished footballer and father of a large family

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in modern football. But in addition to a career full of success, the 37-year-old Portuguese striker is also the father of a large family. The one who, with his companion Georgina Rodriguez, recently had to face the terrible tragedy of the loss of a newborn child, is now the father of five children.

His eldest son has the same first name as his father: Cristiano Junior. Born in 2010, the eldest of the siblings, whose identity of the mother has always remained unknown, also follows in the footsteps of his father, and is now part of the training center of Manchester United, the club where the five-time Ballon d’Or player currently plays. The Reds Devils star also regularly stages shared training sessions with his son. A few years later, Ronaldo will become the father of two new children : the twins Éva and Mateo will thus be born by surrogate mother in July 2017.

But in the meantime, the Portuguese striker will meet his current partner Georgina Rodriguez, who will give birth in November 2017 to their first joint child, little Alana. All these siblings therefore expanded this Tuesday with the birth of a little girl, who nevertheless tragically lost his twin brother.

