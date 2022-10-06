Cristiano Ronaldo accused of being at the origin of the divorce of a star couple in the USA!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Guardiola compares Haaland to Cruyff and Ibrahimovic

Cristiano Ronaldo home wrecker in spite of himself? This is the theory defended by some media on the other side of the Channel following the announced divorce of American football player Tom Brady (45) and Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. Not that CR7, happy in the household with Georgina Rodriguez, has his sights on the wife of the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but rather that he would have convinced Brady to give up his retirement, widening the gap a little more between the beautiful Gisele and the NFL player.

Cristiano Ronaldo would have convinced Tom Brady to resume his career…

Indeed, for many months now, Gisele Bündchen complained about the too demanding career of Tom Brady, who was never present in his family home with his children. To calm his beauty, Brady had therefore announced (reluctantly?) on February 1 to end his career … Except that a few days only after his retirement, last March, the Buccaneers star went to Old Trafford attend a Manchester United match, owned by the Glazer family (like his Tampa Bay club for that matter).

… To the chagrin of his wife who filed for divorce!

In this match against Tottenham, Tom Brady saw Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat-trick. The two men then exchanged a few words on their careers and, only 48 hours after his trip to England, Brady finally reconsidered his decision: “Over the past two months, I have realized that my place is always on the pitch and not in the stands. That time will come, but it’s not now.” From there to say that CR7 made him change his mind and indirectly caused the divorce of American football, there is only one step… The US media are now crossing it happily.