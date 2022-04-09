Cristiano Ronaldo accused of smashing Everton fan’s phone, Manchester United investigate

Frustrated by the defeat of Manchester United on the lawn of Everton (1-0) this Saturday in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to swing the phone of a Toffees supporter on the ground. The Mancunian club will shed light on the events.

Green with rage. After the Red Devils’ new defeat against Everton this Saturday (1-0), Cristiano Ronaldo was very angry. On images circulating on social networks, the Portuguese international lowers his right hand to the ground when returning to the locker room.

We see what appears to be a phone falling to the ground, while CR7 disappears into the Goodison Park tunnel. Aware of the video, Manchester United have taken matters into their own hands and are reviewing the footage, according to Sky Sports.

United sinks into crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo had another tough day and watched helplessly as Anthony Gordon scored the winning goal in the first half. A crucial achievement for the Toffees, in the fight to maintain the Premier League. For their part, the Red Devils have lost big in the race for the top 4. Currently seventh at six provisional points from Tottenham, Manchester United has only seven games left to save a 2021-2022 season which will not go down in history.

It is not David De Gea who will say the opposite. “It’s not enough, we’re not good enough, that’s for sure. Of course it’s difficult to play here, but we played against a tired team, who played on Wednesday. They were tired and nervous. We weren’t able to win. We don’t deserve to win, we don’t deserve the top 4. To be honest, we don’t deserve anything,” conceded the Mancunian doorman, fatalistic at the microphone of Canal +. The next few weeks are going to be long in the North West of England.