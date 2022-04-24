Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo: After the tragedy, he pays a magnificent tribute to his son on the pitch…: the slideshow

Cristiano Ronaldo: After the tragedy, he pays a magnificent tribute to his son on the pitch…

Premier League football match: Manchester United win 3-1 against Burnley at Old Trafford. © Andrew Yates/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Bestimage

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the tragic loss of their baby boy. @Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has a close-knit family, with his wife Georgina and children. @Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Pourtugal, on March 28, 2022, the day before the 2022 World Cup qualifying final first leg soccer match against North Macedonia. © Atlantico Press/Zuma Press/Bestimage

Cristiano Ronaldo has a close-knit family, with his wife Georgina and children. @Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Emirates FA Cup match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on February 4, 2022. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. © Andrew Yates/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Emirates FA Cup match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on February 4, 2022. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. © Andrew Yates/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage

Cristiano Ronaldo, Pinto da Costa during a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Pourtugal, on March 28, 2022, the day before the 2022 World Cup qualifying final first leg soccer match against North Macedonia . © Atlantico Press/Zuma Press/Bestimage

By scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 scored his 805th, 806th goal and 807th career goal. He simply became the top scorer in the history of football. © Darren Staples/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media)

Cristiano Ronaldo has a close-knit family, with his wife Georgina and children. @Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Pourtugal, on March 28, 2022, the day before the 2022 World Cup qualifying final first leg soccer match against North Macedonia. © Atlantico Press/Zuma Press/Bestimage

Images from the Netflix series “I’m Georgina” with Georgina Rodriguez (Ronaldo’s girlfriend).

Images from the Netflix series “I’m Georgina” with Georgina Rodriguez (Ronaldo’s girlfriend).

Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Pourtugal, on March 28, 2022, the day before the 2022 World Cup qualifying final first leg soccer match against North Macedonia. © Atlantico Press/Zuma Press/Bestimage

By scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 scored his 805th, 806th goal and 807th career goal. He simply became the top scorer in the history of football. © Darren Staples/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media

By scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 scored his 805th, 806th goal and 807th career goal. He simply became the top scorer in the history of football.

