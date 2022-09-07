Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined the biggest club in Europe this summer! – Sport.fr

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern Munich, admitted having had contacts for a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. He also explains why he refused to sign the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United at least until the winter transfer window. While the Portuguese did everything to leave the club with the aim of playing in the Champions League, he did not find a buyer during the summer transfer window. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Portugal and Bayern Munich have notably refused an arrival from the Portuguese. In an interview with Sky Sports, Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern Munich, admitted having had contacts for a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. He also explains why he refused to sign the former Real Madrid player: yes we talked. For us, it was out of the question, because we did other things and we had previously organized our attack in such a way that it was closed. »

