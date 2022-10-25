Cristiano Ronaldo already has a preference for his transfer window

What’s next after this ad

D-Day. This Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo will meet Erik ten Hag before Manchester United training at Carrington. The two men will discuss recent events. According to the British media, the Dutch technician wants to know the state of mind of the Portuguese striker, author of a blood stroke last week during the victory against Tottenham. The 37-year-old, who refused to come on according to Ten Hag, went into the locker room and then left Old Trafford before the final whistle. An attitude deemed unacceptable by his coach, his teammates, his club and his supporters.

CR7 has been offered to several Premier League teams

The next day, MU therefore announced its dismissal. Sent with the U21 team, CR7, who trains alone with physical trainers, therefore did not participate in the match against Chelsea this weekend. The Lusitanian star, who posted a message on social networks to explain himself, was therefore waiting to meet Erik ten Hag on Tuesday. At the same time, both the English and foreign press revived the debate surrounding its future. Indeed, the Mancunians would think about parting with him this winter, or even terminating his contract.

Which would help Jorge Mendes find him a club more easily. Yesterday the DailyMail has also announced that Chelsea are ready to recruit him this winter. Todd Boehly, who had already tried to bring him over this summer, would still be interested. Especially since Thomas Tuchel is no longer there to challenge his recruitment. This Tuesday, The Sun indicates, however, that the CR7 agent has sounded out the Blues, but also Newcastle and Arsenal. But these tracks are not that hot according to a source close to Cristiano Ronaldo interviewed by the English publication.

Naples is still fully on the Portuguese star

“Chelsea were interested in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, but he is no longer a target. Arsenal and Newcastle are aware of the quality he would bring in helping them achieve their ambitions. But both clubs are worried about the wider impact his arrival could have on the club. His most likely destination now is Italy. Napoli became interested in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and are still enthusiastic. Adding him to the squad is a step they believe will help them stay top of Serie A and progress in the Champions League. But that will depend on the club’s ability to meet the player’s salary demands.”. Naples is therefore the big favorite to secure the services of CR7.

Especially since the footballer born in 85 is open to a return to Italy, which has his preference. Especially since Man U may be reluctant to let him go to a competitor. To join Naples, the former Juventus player will however have to make financial efforts. The highest paid player in the Partenopei is Piotr Zielinski, who pockets just over 100,000 euros per week. CR7, he currently earns 411,000 euros per week at MU. But The Sun specifies that he is ready to revise his salary downwards to force a departure to Naples. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils, who have Victor Osimhen in their sights, are ready to accept a deal. Last summer, Jorge Mendes had already attempted an exchange between the two attackers. He had failed. Will he be more successful this time around?