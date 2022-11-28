Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo already has an offer… at 225 M€! – Sport.fr

Still looking for his next club, Cristiano Ronaldo would already have a mind-blowing contract offer in his hands.

Without a club since the termination of his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have already received a first XXL offer. According to information from CBSand subsequently confirmed by Diario AS, the Saudi club Al-Nassr offered the Portuguese a three-year lease with an annual salary of around 75 million euros. Enough to allow the five-time Ballon d’Or to play until he is 40 and to win a nice check for 225 million euros.

The Spanish press specifies that the first offer of the Saudis was even more disproportionate. Al-Nassr had approached Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer with an offer of 300 million euros. In detail, Cristiano Ronaldo was to receive 250 million euros for a two-year contract, his agent received a 20 million euro signing bonus and Manchester United left with an honorable check for 30 million euros. An offer finally refused… and we know the rest.

