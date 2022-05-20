Cristiano Ronaldo, Amel Bent, Teheiura… the people slide of the week

Like every Friday, we hear from our favorite people. If you missed the front page of the last few days, now is the time to get up to speed! This week, beautiful announcements and less joyful… We start with the joy of Camille Lellouche who is expecting her first child, just like the French tennis player Gaël Monfils. Two announcements made in photo, and which delighted their communities. Sad news, however, that made jointly by Britney Spears and her companion Sam Asghari. Pregnant, the star lost her baby, regretting having announced her pregnancy too early on social networks. Dancing and music help her, she says, to keep her spirits up and stay positive for the future.