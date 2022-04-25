Cristiano Ronaldo among eight players to leave Manchester United this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is among eight players who could leave Manchester United this summer.

This claim was made by former Manchester City right-back Danny Mills.

According to Mills, Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic could leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult time at Manchester United since joining the club from Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, despite scoring 22 times in competition for the Premier League giants.

Speaking on the players who will be leaving Man United this summer, Mills told Football Insider there is no point in including Ronaldo in Man United’s rebuilding process as Erik Ten Hag will take over from Ralf Rangnick.

He said: “Pogba, Ronaldo, Bailly, Lindelof, Phil Jones, Lingard, Mata and Matic it’s already been eight years, and that’s without even thinking about it. Most of the contracts are in place, so it’s very, very simple.

“Ronaldo could be difficult, but I’m sure someone would take it. Remember they didn’t overpay for him. It’s not like they’re going to take a huge hit in terms of the transfer fee.

He added: “Ronaldo still has something to offer, but if you’re talking about a rebuilding process and he’ll only be there for one season, what’s the point? It becomes more of an obstacle than a help. Every time you lose it’s ‘Why isn’t Ronaldo playing? That’s the difficulty you have. If you are going to start over, give yourself this opportunity to start over.

