Cristiano Ronaldo, an unexpected reinforcement in attack? — Foot11.com

Long talked about at Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, will Cristiano Ronaldo finally satisfy Qatar’s fantasy of seeing him associated with Lionel Messi this summer? The movement seems more than ever possible. More

Despite a contract that runs until 2023 with the English Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo seems close to a hasty departure during this summer transfer window. Mentioned at Chelsea or Bayern Munich, the Portuguese legend could finally sign at… Paris Saint-Germain! In order to field the most prestigious attack of all time? The player’s agent, a certain Jorge Mendes, seems in any case favorable to this transfer. Luis Campos, new sports adviser to PSG, too?

An inevitable departure from Manchester United?

On July 4, 2022, a week ago to the day, Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to resume training with Manchester United. At first, the Portuguese spoke of ” family reasons for not showing up for the Red Devils. Except that in the process, the former star of Real Madrid was also conspicuous by his absence when his teammates took the plane for a pre-season tour, on the side of Thailand.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United (Iconsport)

An absence that leaves a stain. Especially since a few days earlier, the 37-year-old striker was the subject of strong rumors. Rumors that the player asked his management to leave this summer, one year from the end of his contract (2023). History of joining a club which will play the next Champions League. With regard to the emoluments of CR7, the thinking heads of MU could not oppose it. It remains to be seen where the star could bounce from now on.

PSG could -finally- afford Ronaldo

According to the Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Jorge Mendes, famous agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, contacted the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain to discuss the feasibility of a transfer. Luis Campos, new sports adviser to PSG, would not be insensitive to this approach. It is still necessary to seduce a player also in the sights of Chelsea, European champion last year and Bayern Munich, tenfold German champion in title.

But in Doha, we dream of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi evolve under the same colors. Certainly, in recent days, the Parisian leaders have sent a strong message. They want the capital club to focus less on glitz and more on efficiency. The media scope of CR7 does not necessarily go in this direction. But admit that an attack line made up of Kylian Mappé, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, has something to dream about. The former Juve could thus find the C1 from the start of the school year. Better, he would join a club that dreams of only one thing: to win it for the first time, as soon as possible. A marriage of convenience closed in the next few days?