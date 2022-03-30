Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes took away the illusion of the America players

The Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes took away one of the dreams that the Mexican National Team of the Águilas del América players Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez and Henry Martín had for Qatar 2022. Sight.

It is true that the Mexican National Teamwhich has as members the players of the Águilas del América Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez and Henry Martín, He is not yet sure of his ticket to Qatar 2022, but he still speculated on an additional possibility to the classification that, in the run-up to the duel with El Salvador, the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes snatched it from them.

It was about the chance for El Tri to be seeded in the group stage. How could it have happened? First with a defeat of the Portuguese at the hands of North Macedonia that days ago charged Italy; second with a stumble by Germany against the Netherlands in a friendly and, third, logically, with a triumph of those led by Gerardo Martino over El Salvador.

In this way, the Mexican National Team would have integrated the first pot of the draw for the Qatar World Cup 2022 that will take place this Friday, April 1. None of that will happen, however, because Manchester United striker Bruno Fernandes scored both goals in Portugal’s victory.in one of the UEFA Repechage finals.

On the other hand, it should be clarified that the Aztec team that integrates the elements of the Eagles of America, if they win or tie at Estadio Azteca vs. El Salvador, guarantee their participation in the World Cup. If they lose, we will have to wait for the result of Costa Rica with the United States. If the Ticos win, there could be a triple tie in points -along with the United States- and, in this way, the goal difference will decide who advances directly and who will play the Repechage.

What channel to watch Mexico vs. El Salvador for the Concacaf Qualifiers?

The Mexican National Team is playing for its pass to the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium. The match, which will take place This Wednesday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m. CDMX under the framework of the last date of the Concacaf Qualifiers, it can be seen live and direct through TV Azteca and TUDN.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!