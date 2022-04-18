Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce the death of their newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shared the terrible news shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday: their newborn son did not survive childbirth.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away, they wrote on social networks, claiming privacy in this difficult time. It’s the greatest pain a parent can feel […] We are all devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you. »

The couple, particularly publicized because of the extraordinary football career of the Portuguese, elected five times Ballon d’Or, was expecting twins.

The boy’s twin, meanwhile, is alive and appears to be in good health. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness”made a point of specifying Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.