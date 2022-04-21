Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez give news of their baby girl

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

After returning to training two days after the death of his newborn baby, Cristiano Ronaldo gave news of his twin sister, who was able to be born healthy.

The Portuguese and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wrote the following message on Instagram: “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we have all felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world.”

CR7 and Rodriguez give news of their little girl