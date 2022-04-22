Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez present their baby from home

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 21.04.2022 16:28:05





A few days after the unfortunate loss of one of her babies, Cristiano Ronaldo and your partner, Georgina RodriguezThey used their social networks to introduce your little daughterwhich is already at home with her mom.

Through their Instagram accounts, the footballer and the model shared a photograph where the entire family of the Manchester United element appears, in addition to taking the opportunity to thank all the signs of affection and empathy they received after the death of their son.

“Sweet, sweet, home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be thankful for the life we ​​have just received andn this world”, was the text with which they accompanied the image.

In the snapshot, which went viral, the Portuguese crack appears carrying the new member of your familywhile holding her daughter with the other arm Alana Martina.

It should be remembered that it was last Monday when the couple reported through social networks about the death of one of the twins what i expected Georgina Rodriguez. “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce the death of our little son,” the striker said.