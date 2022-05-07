Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal the name, and photos, of their daughter

Georgina Rodriguez, the companion of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, revealed on Instagram the name and the first photos of her daughter, born on April 18. ” Bella Emerald, 180422 “Can we read in the caption of the three photos of the newborn.

In the first photo, we see the little baby, smiling, dressed in a Moschino ensemble. In the second photo, she is asleep, wearing a little pink sweater sleeping. And, on the last, we can see her, again sleeping, a pink cap on her head and the hand of her mother, Georgina, resting on her.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, announced in October 2021 that Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant with twins. Sadly, Bella Esmeralda’s brother died at birth:



It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the death of our son. It’s the greatest pain parents can feel

had written CR7 in a message published on Instagram and signed jointly with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, on April 18.



Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.

. »

“Your support is very important”

Many personalities and anonymous had paid tribute to the couple, after the painful loss of their babies. Attentions that have touched the two celebrities. ” Finally returned home. Gio (the nickname of Georgina) and our little girl are finally with uswrote, in the caption of a photo with his family, the Manchester player on Instagram on April 21. We want to thank everyone for their kind words and attentions. Your support is very important and we have all felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life we ​​just welcomed into this world. “.

A few days ago, the six-time Ballon d’Or had unveiled a photo of him cuddling Bella Esmeralda. ” Everlasting love “, he had written in the caption of this photo in black and white where we see him doing skin-to-skin with his daughter.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already the father of a little Cristiano Junior, whose mother is unknown to the general public; twins Eva and Mateo, born via surrogate in 2017, and Alana, also born in 2017 from her relationship with Argentine Georgina Rodriguez.