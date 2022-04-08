Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez soon married, CR7 saves!

After several years of cohabitation, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have made the decision to marry announces the Spanish press.

In a recent documentary made by Netflix on Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he was convinced that a player the young woman of 28 years would be his wife. ” It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000% sure it will happen “, explained CR7, who knew a lot more. According to various Spanish media, the Manchester United and Portugal star recently asked for the hand of the mother of Alana Martina, the only child he had with the influencer, who should give birth to twins soon. And it is after this happy event that the couple was to officially marry. ” Cristiano found his perfect partner in Georgina and he proposed to her, although they haven’t revealed the date of the ceremony yet “, said a source close to the couple to OK Diario.

Two children to come, a wedding and Qatar 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo is living a dream

Currently in the expectation on the professional level, since it is not certain to stay at Manchester United next season given the very poor results this year, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to make this year 2022 a dream year on the pitch. football, with his participation in the World Cup with Portugal, and also in his private life with this marriage and his two children who will come to enlarge his family. The Spanish press explains that CR7 is organizing everything so that it goes as well as possible, including financially, even if on that side everything is fine for the football star and his future wife. The couple would a priori “save” to organize a gigantic party. We are now waiting for the invitation card.