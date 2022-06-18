Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: this new shot of their little girl, simply magnificent

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez unveiled on Instagram a series of photos of their little girl during a private jet trip. The XXL family appeared fulfilled.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, family is sacred. The football star welcomed the little girl on April 18 Bella Emerald with his companion. The 28-year-old unveiled new photos of the baby on Instagram on Tuesday, June 14. “My life”wrote Georgina Rodriguez. On the pictures taken on board their private jet, she holds the little girl named bella against her, affectionately. Cristiano is sitting on another bench with two of their offspring. The clan has 5 children: Cristiano Jrthe eldest of the family, Alana Martina, Eva Maria, Mateo and bella. As a reminder, the family faced a tragedy last April, with the death of her newborn. A little boy, whose death they mourned.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their professionalism and supportthe couple wrote in a statement. We are devastated by this loss and kindly ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.” Ronaldo had in particular thanked the medical team who had helped him to give birth and to try to save his son.

A holiday for seven for Ronaldo

Tuesday, June 14, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo from their family vacation. What is the destination? If it is unknown for the moment, one thing is certain, it is in the sun!

Before meeting his current girlfriend, the Portuguese international already had three children : Cristiano Ronaldo Junior (born in 2010) and twins Eva and Mateo (born in 2017).