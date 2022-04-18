Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s baby dies

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

A family drama has just hit Cristiano Ronaldo with the birth death of his baby boy. The Manchester United striker was expecting twins with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, but only the baby girl was born.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the death of our baby.

This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided.

We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you” wrote the Portuguese on Instagram.

Family drama for Cristiano Ronaldo