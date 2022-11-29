Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane at Bayern? The president’s response!
Cristiano Ronaldo is now the subject of speculation around his future. Bayern Munich have studied the opportunity to sign the Portuguese star.
Bayern Munich, through its president Oliver Khan, admitted having studied whether or not to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo free of any contract now: “Of course it was our duty to check if it would be a good fit. But we have a clear philosophy for our team. We all admire and love Cristiano Ronaldo, but he wouldn’t fit our ideas. » the former goalkeeper told Sky Sports.
Harry Kane coveted? The answer !
Re Harry KaneOliver Khan is very clear about the intentions of his club: “Kane is a very good player, but there are a lot of other good players. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting which behaves very well for example. And I’ve read a lot about the rumors of Oliver Kahn wanting Harry Kane and we’re looking for a lot of players, but I don’t think it’s okay to talk about players contracted to another club in public. » he added.
