Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife announce that their baby has died

It was last October that the couple formed by Cristiano Ronaldo and of Georgina Rodriguez announced expecting twins. Last December they even celebrated the sex of the babies to come. It was a boy and a girl.

Now on April 18, Ronaldo announced through his social media that his son died at birth. Although the news was truly devastating, the couple still received a big dose of love when they saw their baby girl was healthy.

Remember that Christiano Ronaldo is the father of 4-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateoof her 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina and her 11 year old son Cristiano Jr.

No details of the nature of the boy’s death have been released and we understand the parents need privacy at this very difficult time.

There is nothing worse for a parent than to experience the death of their child.

On the athlete’s Instagram account, we could read this:

” It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the death of our son.

This is the greatest pain parents can feel.

Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support.

We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy during this difficult time.

Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez »

