”Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have not been intelligent, this happens to them for playing longer in the elite; I went to China at 32”

2022-03-18

Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi They were eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Neither him Man Utd neither him PSG They were able to seal their pass to the quarterfinals and both have been harshly criticized for the poor performance they have shown in the current campaign.

The last to focus criticism on the two forwards was Nicholas Anelka. The ‘Puma’ threw the dart for the fact that both footballers did not know how to end their sports careers.

“Both should have been smarter. This is what happens to players who want to play longer in the elite. They have not been ready”, said the Frenchman in RMC.

Anelka specifies how complex it is to play at a high level: “They should have thought of taking on a less complicated challenge because you have to make the right decisions to finish on top.”