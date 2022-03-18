”Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have not been intelligent, this happens to them for playing longer in the elite; I went to China at 32”

2022-03-18
Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi They were eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Neither him Man Utd neither him PSG They were able to seal their pass to the quarterfinals and both have been harshly criticized for the poor performance they have shown in the current campaign.
The last to focus criticism on the two forwards was Nicholas Anelka. The ‘Puma’ threw the dart for the fact that both footballers did not know how to end their sports careers.
“Both should have been smarter. This is what happens to players who want to play longer in the elite. They have not been ready”, said the Frenchman in RMC.
Anelka specifies how complex it is to play at a high level: “They should have thought of taking on a less complicated challenge because you have to make the right decisions to finish on top.”
“There are players who don’t hesitate to finish at 32, 33, 34 years old so as not to be criticized. I stopped at 36, but at 32 I went to China,” said the former striker of the Real Madrid and Chelseaexplaining how he handled the end of his career.
about the present of Christian in the Premier League and the Messi in Ligue 1, Anelka was forceful: “They were above the others and now it is normal for them to slow down. I was more surprised by Messi than by Ronaldo, I thought that Messi would take a walk in France and Ronaldo would have more difficulties in England because, for me, the Premier League is the most demanding championship in the world”.
The ‘Puma’, who also went through clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Juventus, decided to hang up his boots in 2015 with the shirt of the mumbai city from India. He also played a year for the Shanghai Shenhua from China in 2012, where he was one of the highest paid in the league.