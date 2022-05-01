Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi may end up playing in the same team next season

2022-05-01

New news arrives from England in relation to the future of Cristiano Ronaldothe great star of Man Utd.

Currently, the Red Devils are out of the Champions League places with only three games left to play. They add 55 points and are sixth.

This could mark a lot the future of Cristiano Ronaldowho would not accept missing out on a Champions League season, taking into account that it is his favorite competition, and that he also wants to continue increasing his number of goals to remain the top scorer in the history of this competition.

In case the Man Utd stay out of the next Champions League, in England they confirm that CR7 I would look for another club.