Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi may end up playing in the same team next season
2022-05-01
New news arrives from England in relation to the future of Cristiano Ronaldothe great star of Man Utd.
Currently, the Red Devils are out of the Champions League places with only three games left to play. They add 55 points and are sixth.
This could mark a lot the future of Cristiano Ronaldowho would not accept missing out on a Champions League season, taking into account that it is his favorite competition, and that he also wants to continue increasing his number of goals to remain the top scorer in the history of this competition.
In case the Man Utd stay out of the next Champions League, in England they confirm that CR7 I would look for another club.
The Portuguese crack still has one season left on his contract, he signed until 2023, but the United is not closed to letting the Portuguese go if he so wishes.
Rangnick, current coach of the Unitedacknowledged that the English team must sign other attackers for the 2022-23 season.
“You have to know what you want to do Christian… and tie up two strikers, that’s for sure,” he said.
YOUR DESTINY
The English medium “Mirror” confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo could end up playing in the PSG from France. In this way, CR7 could be with Messi, which would be a total bombshell in the market.
In it PSG They have not yet renewed Kylian Mbappé, who can go to Real Madrid for free. If that finally happens, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to replace the French can materialize.