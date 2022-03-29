Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal go for the ticket to the World Cup against North Macedonia

2022-03-28

The Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo appears this Tuesday as a great favorite against the unexpected North Macedonia (12:45 pm from Honduras) in the final of the European play-off heading to World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Fernando Santos’s men will play again at the Dragon Stadium, in Porto, after having beaten Turkey (3-1) in the semifinal of the playoff.

On the way to qualifying for his sixth world in a row, the fifth for Cristiano Ronaldothe 2016 European champions should be wary of the Macedonians, who managed to beat reigning European champions Italy in the last minutes of the match on Thursday in Palermo (1-0).

do not trust

“If we think that, theoretically, the Macedonians are weaker, we are going in the wrong direction, it is the worst possible scenario. We have to deal with Macedonia as we would have done with Italy”, said the Portuguese coach Fernando Santos at a press conference on Monday.

The small Balkan nation has never played a worldbut has come a long way in recent years.

Macedonia he played his first major tournament at Eurocopa-2020 and has arguments to shake the ogre Cristiano Ronaldo.