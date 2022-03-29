Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal go for the ticket to the World Cup against North Macedonia

2022-03-28
The Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo appears this Tuesday as a great favorite against the unexpected North Macedonia (12:45 pm from Honduras) in the final of the European play-off heading to World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Fernando Santos’s men will play again at the Dragon Stadium, in Porto, after having beaten Turkey (3-1) in the semifinal of the playoff.
On the way to qualifying for his sixth world in a row, the fifth for Cristiano Ronaldothe 2016 European champions should be wary of the Macedonians, who managed to beat reigning European champions Italy in the last minutes of the match on Thursday in Palermo (1-0).
do not trust
“If we think that, theoretically, the Macedonians are weaker, we are going in the wrong direction, it is the worst possible scenario. We have to deal with Macedonia as we would have done with Italy”, said the Portuguese coach Fernando Santos at a press conference on Monday.
The small Balkan nation has never played a worldbut has come a long way in recent years.
Macedonia he played his first major tournament at Eurocopa-2020 and has arguments to shake the ogre Cristiano Ronaldo.
In particular, having beaten great teams recently. In March 2021, they gave the surprise by beating Germany (2-1) in the qualifying phase for the world. The Mannschaft had not suffered a setback in World Cup qualifying since 2001.
The incredible victory against the Italians was a reminder that the Macedonian team knows how to be solid and exploit rare chances.
Since the retirement of striker Goran Pandev after Euro 2020, the team has, however, only the young Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas (22 years old) as a renowned player.
“It could be one of the toughest and most exciting games for us,” Elmas said on Sunday, assuring that “we will have 90 minutes to fulfill our childhood dream, not only ours, but that of the entire country.”
“You just have to realize that we cannot let this opportunity pass us by,” he added.
‘To life or death’
Cristiano Ronaldo and his companions are, therefore, warned and are suspicious of his adversary despite his apparent superiority.
“For us, this is a game of life or death,” the Portuguese star said on Monday, convinced that “it will be an extremely difficult game because if the Macedonians are here, they have deserved it.”
Christian stands as the Portuguese trump card to overcome his rival on Tuesday.
The Portuguese star is measured at North Macedonia as the best world scorer in national teams (115) and as the holder of the record for goals in football history (807).
And although he hasn’t scored in his last three games with Portugalthe Portuguese star is no less fearsome for that.
And it is that as his former coach Carlo Ancelotti used to say at Real Madrid: “There is only one player more dangerous than Cristiano Ronaldo, it is the Cristiano Ronaldo who hasn’t scored in the previous game”.
Likely teams:
Portugal: Diogo Costa – Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo Pereira (or José Fonte), Nuno Mendes – Bernardo Silva, Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes – Otavio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota. Coach: Fernando Santos.
North Macedonia: Dimitrievski – Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski – Ademi, Kostadinov – Churlinov, Bardhi, Elmas – Trajkovski. Coach: Igor Angelovski.
Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
When is the game? | Tuesday, March 29, 2022
What time is the game? | 12:45 pm Central Mexico and Honduras time.
Where is the game? | Stadio do Dragao in Portugal
Transmission? | You can see this game live on the SKY Sports signal on channel 534/1534.