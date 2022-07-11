Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG, contact is established

Already mentioned in past years, the rumor of Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment to PSG resurfaces. According to the latest echoes circulating, an approach has just been made in this direction.

Ronaldo, who wants to leave Manchester United this summer, was absent from the first training sessions this offseason. He also did not make the trip with the rest of the group to Thailand, where the club’s summer tour begins. His divorce with the Red Devils is therefore becoming more and more precise.

Cristiano Ronaldo alongside the MNM?

Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida says Mendes is in talks with PSG’s new transfer advisor Luis Campos. The two men have often worked together in the past, notably during the transfer of Radamel Falcao from Monaco to Manchester United.

Although the French champions are already well equipped offensively, Campos is interested in bringing Ronaldo to Paris for the new season. Even if the watchword of Doha now is to put an end to the bling-bling side, the Portuguese would see himself associating his compatriot with the trio of Galacticos already in place on the side of the Park, Messi – Neymar – Mbappé.