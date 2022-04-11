“Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag cannot work together”

Former Ajax midfielder Kiki Musampa doesn’t see Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag working together.

Musampa believes Ronaldo is not the type of player who would fit into Erik ten Hag’s squad. The latter is now the big favorite to take over Manchester United to replace Ralf Rangnick.

“Ten Hag requires his players to think of the team first”

Speaking for Stadium Astro, the 1996 European champion said: “Ronaldo is not really an (Erik) Ten Hag type player. Why? Because Ten Hag’s philosophy is centered on the team and everyone has their share of work to do within the collective”.

“Your thinking has to be connected with the team, the way I see Ronaldo connected with the team in the back end of the pitch, he’s often concerned with his own achievement and doesn’t care about running for his teammates. , continued Musampa. It’s something that can be a deal breaker in Ten Hag’s team because for him the way he plays he really requires all players to always think of the team first, just like a type coach (Louis) Van Gaal”.

“I remember Van Gaal saying that when he went to Barcelona, ​​when he was asked about Ronaldinho and he said he preferred not to have him in his team, these type of players play depending on how they feel in a situation. Whereas these coaches, they really want to bring a way of playing in their team and it’s contrary”, concluded the ex-Dutch international.