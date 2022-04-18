Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo announces that his newborn son has passed away.

It was on Monday, on Instagram, that the soccer player revealed the sad news, in a post posted a few minutes ago.

Recall that last October, Cristiano and his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, announced that they were expecting twins.

However, now only one of the two babies will have survived the delivery. The little one died at birth, while his twin, she is doing well.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It’s the biggest pain a parent can go through. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to go through this moment with hope and joy. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated, and kindly ask for some privacy at this difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” reads a statement jointly signed by the couple, who have been together since 2017.

Cristiano and Georgina are already parents of little Alana, born in 2017. For his part, the sportsman is also the father of three other children, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, born in 2010 to a mother whose identity remains secret, as well as the twins Eva and Mateo, born in 2017 from a surrogate mother.