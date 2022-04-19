Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his newborn son

A drama has just mourned everyone in football, that of the loss of a child.

“It’s the biggest pain a parent can feel.”

This is terrible news that Cristiano Ronaldo shared with his many followers this Monday, April 18. As the Manchester United striker and his wife Georgina Rodriguez awaited the birth of their twins, CR7 announced that one of them, the boy, did not survive.

On the networks, the couple addressed their subscribers: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our baby. It is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live through this moment with a little of hope and happiness”.

The quadruple golden ball has already been announced as a forfeit for the match against Liverpool, an absence which will not prevent the opposing supporters from starting one minute applause in the 7th minute of the match to pay tribute to the late child of Cristiano and Georgina.