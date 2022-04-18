Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a poignant message on Monday evening to announce the death of his newborn son. This boy’s twin is doing well.

Terrible news for Cristiano Ronaldo. Two days after his nice hat-trick with Manchester United in the Premier League, the five-time Golden Ball winner expected to celebrate the birth of twins, a boy and a girl, with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. But the Portuguese striker finally announced very sad news in a message posted on social networks. If the little girl was born, the little boy died on the sidelines of childbirth.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain parents can feel,” wrote the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in a message posted on Instagram. birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks doctors and asks for peace

After the pain of this tragedy, Cristiano Ronaldo and his companion wanted to thank the medical staff for the efforts made to ensure the survival of their boy. The couple also asks journalists and fans to respect their privacy in this terrible ordeal. The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo this Tuesday at Anfield during the clash between Liverpool and Manchester United seems most uncertain after this family drama.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and we ask for the respect of our loved one at this difficult time, the two parents wrote again. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.”