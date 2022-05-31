Cristiano Ronaldo annoyed for a funny reason – Foot11.com

Considered by some to be the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo also knows how to get people talking about him off the pitch. The latest escapade is a story of swimming pools… More

Training center swimming pools irritate Ronaldo

Having left to join Real Madrid in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo made his grand return to Manchester United last summer. Obviously, CR7 was dumbfounded by the quality of the facilities. So, according to The Mirror, nothing or almost nothing has changed since its departure, and the signs of wear are more than worrying. In particular at the level of the two swimming pools of the Carrington training center. If this can pass for a whim, Ronaldo, he believes that these basins are important and that they should be remedied as soon as possible. Obviously, its leaders took its demands very seriously.

Work undertaken to satisfy the Portuguese

Still according to the same source, the Manchester United club has therefore decided to renovate the swimming pools of its training center. According to Cristiano Ronaldo, broken or even missing tiles made their use dangerous. Everything should be finished for the return of the players in mid-July during the pre-season.

Ronaldo would even have done everything to ensure that the house he is currently renting has a pool, in order to perform his aquatic exercises in the best possible conditions. Further proof of the immense professionalism of CR7. At the same time, 235,000 euros have been injected to make some improvements to the training ground. It must be said that the center of Carrington, at the forefront of novelty at the beginning of the 21st century, today seems totally obsolete compared to those of neighboring City, Liverpool or Tottenham. Fortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo is there to remind his leaders. He who is a privileged witness to the evolution of MU’s infrastructure with his two visits to the club twelve years apart.