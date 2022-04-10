Cristiano Ronaldo apologized to a fan he attacked after Manchester United’s defeat against Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo apologized and invited the affected fan to attend Old Trafford for a Manchester United duel

The striker of Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo apologized for the outburst against a amateur during his way to the changing rooms at Goodison Park, after the 1-0 loss against Evertonnoting that he would like to invite him to a duel at Old Trafford as a sign of ‘fair play‘ and sportsmanship.

“I want to offer an apology for my outburst and, if possible, invite this amateur to watch a match at Old Trafford as a sign of ‘fair play‘ and sportsmanship.”

“It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult times like the ones we are experiencing. Despite this, we always have to be respectful, patient and set an example for all the young people who love this beautiful game,” he wrote. Cristiano Ronaldo in social networks.

Getty Images

In a video circulating on social networks, you can see Cristiano Ronaldo slapping a fan and later it is heard how something crashes on the floor, while the Lusitanian striker follows his walk, looks up and hints of annoyance on his face.

Cristiano Ronaldo He started and played the whole game with Man Utd in the away loss against EvertonHowever, the Portuguese ended the duel with a shin injury caused by a cut.

After the defeat at home the ‘Toffees’, Christian he lowered the sock on his left leg and revealed a wound that presented slight bleeding.

Man Utd They are in seventh place with 51 points and are four points behind Tottenham, fourth-placed, and which has the last direct qualifying place for UEFA competitions.



