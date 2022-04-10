Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes after dropping fan’s phone

As Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a fan’s phone on his return to the locker room. The Portuguese striker apologized via Instagram.

The end of the Manchester season is not easy. Beaten at Everton, Manchester United sees qualification for the next Champions League getting further and further away. And sign of frustration, Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a fan’s mobile phone when he returned to the locker room.

But Ronaldo made a point of apologizing to this supporter on social networks. He even invited him to attend a match at Old Trafford.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I want to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a match at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and good sportsmanship.”.

It remains to be seen whether the supporter in question will respond to the invitation.

Overall, Manchester is sseventh with three points behind Arsenal (despite one more match on their counter). The Red Devils will no longer have the right to make mistakes in their last seven league matches.

