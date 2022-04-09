Cristiano Ronaldo Apparently Thrown Fan’s Mobile Phone After Manchester United Defeat Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo retired with a leg injury and upset, after Manchester United’s defeat against Everton

The striker of Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo, Apparently he threw the mobile from the hands of a fan while leaving the field of Goodison Park this Saturday, after the defeat of the ‘Red Devils’ against the Everton 1 to 0 and according to the string SKY Sports the United It has already opened an investigation against the Lusitanian star.

In a video circulating on social networks, you can see Cristiano Ronaldo slapping a fan and later it is heard how something crashes on the floor, while the Lusitanian striker follows his walk, looks up and hints of annoyance on his face.

Cristiano Ronaldo He started and played the whole game with Man Utd in the away loss against Evertonhowever, the Portuguese ended the duel with a shin injury caused by a cut.

After the defeat at home the ‘Toffees’, Christian he lowered the sock on his left leg and revealed a wound that presented slight bleeding. Until now, Man Utd has not given a clarification on the physical state of Christian.

Man Utd They are in seventh place with 51 points and are four points behind Tottenham, fourth-placed, and which has the last direct qualifying place for UEFA competitions.