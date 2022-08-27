Cristiano Ronaldo arrogant: after attacking a mother and her autistic son, he drives the point home

After attacking a young Manchester United fan, Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly apologized. But on the phone with the mother of this boy, the footballer would have been much less nice…

Is Cristiano Ronaldo a bad player? A few weeks ago, the Manchester United striker was mired in a huge controversy across the Channel. After his side’s loss to Everton, Georgina Rodriguez’s mate was filmed by supporters violently banging the phone of a young boy who was filming him leaving Goodison Park stadium. “It’s never easy to control your emotions in times as difficult as the ones we are going through. Nevertheless, you must always be respectful, patient and set a good example for the youngest who love this sport, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized afterwards. I want to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to a match at Old Trafford, as a sign of fair play and sporting friendship.” But behind the scenes, Cristano Ronaldo would not have been so calm at all.

In an interview published by the Mirror, the mother of the young autistic child who was attacked by Cristiano Ronaldo destroyed the Portuguese. According to her, the footballer did contact her but not to invite Jacob… On the phone, the footballer promised to fight against any legal action she would bring. “He’s the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to”, said Sarah Kelly. And to recount the lunar discussion she would have had with the Manchester United player: “He asked me if I wanted to come meet his family. He said, ‘I’m not a bad dad.’ I said to him, ‘I never said you were a bad father. I had a terrible upbringing, I lost my father when I was young, I had cancer'”. On the phone, Cristiano Ronaldo would never have pronounced the name of his son but would have simply called him “the boy”.

“I want him to be held accountable for what he did”

If Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted to being “sorry” for this incident, he allegedly told her that he had not “nothing wrong”. “He told me that I didn’t want this story to be in the media or end up in court. He told me that he had a good legal team, that he would win and that he would fight me until ‘at the end. He said he knew how to play with the media,’ assured Sarah Kelly in the columns of the Mirror. Despite everything, this seriously thinking mum has taken legal action against the footballer after a simple warning was issued to the player. “I want there to be justice. I want him to be held accountable for what he did. The only way to get justice is to keep fightingassured the mother of Jacob. I’m afraid to leave the house, I always look over my shoulder. We were portrayed as the criminals and Ronaldo as the innocent victim.”