Cristiano Ronaldo as a couple: who is the footballer’s companion?

Born on February 5, 1985 in Funchal, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a Portuguese international footballer playing as a striker at Manchester United. He is one of the best players in football history. The goal machine is only going to be successful in his professional life. Very popular, it is followed by thousands of subscribers on social networks and through the media. His fans ardently desire to know the identity of this woman with whom he shares his life. Everything about the love life of the famous Portuguese international footballer Cristiano Ronaldo can be found in the rest of this guide.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s lucky winner?

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a fairly high-profile professional life. The same is true for his love life. The latter is very frequent on the media and social networks and does not fail to confide in his life as a couple. This is how we can read on the site elle.fr that the famous footballer shares his life with the beautiful brunette Georgina Rodriguez. The two lovebirds have been spinning the perfect love for more than five years already and have five children to educate. Thus, they now form together with their children a small happy and fulfilled family.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend?

Georgina Rodriguez was born on January 27, 1994 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She works as a model, entrepreneur, influencer and Argentinian-Spanish actress. Despite her many activities, it was thanks to her romantic relationship with the famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo that she was able to make herself known. With the information taken from our colleagues from the site parismatch.com, said relationship would have started since 2017 and everything seems perfect between the influencer and the footballer.